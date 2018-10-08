

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two street artists are hoping that their colourful mural in downtown Vancouver will be a positive inspiration to people in their darkest hours.

Artists Shawn Hefel and Trey Helten, who have both lost friends to drug overdoses, created the work outside an Overdose Prevention Society clinic in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, dedicated to fighting the deadly opioid crisis.

The mural, which aims to be uplifting, also features a poignant memorial to people who have lost their battle with drugs.

Helten, a former addict, says he has been clean for more than two and a half years,

He knows the people who pass through the alley and how much the new artwork means in a place with so much loneliness and loss.

“It’s just really overwhelming how much it means to people,” he said.

“Every life is work saving, people are so much more than their addiction.”

Hefel also cares about his community and wants the mural, which features bright roses, smiling skulls and a proud raven, to lift people’s spirits.

“We all go through our own struggles, regardless of what you do,” he said. “And you can see that people here are just like you and I.”

Sarah Blyth, a founding member of the Overdose Prevention Society, has also lost friends to drug overdoses.

She said: “We are in the middle of a crisis and it is hard on people and I think this art will put some positivity in a sad tragic situation.”

The mural also features a towering angel meant to show people that even in their darkest hour, someone will carry them when they can no longer carry themselves.

With a report from CTV's Vancouver Bureau Chief Melanie Nagy