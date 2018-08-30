

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Quebec coroner says the mummified remains of a baby found hidden in the basement ceiling of a Montreal-area home was most likely a hidden pregnancy dating back to the late 1940s.

There are still details, however, that probably never will be known about the body of the full-term female fetus that was wrapped in newsprint when it fell on the head of a construction worker in January 2017.

Coroner Steeve Poisson writes in a short report made public today the autopsy was not able to determine how the girl died or whether she was born alive.

The remains bore no marks and a toxicology report wasn't possible.

Montreal police, who were called to the home following the discovery, found the body wrapped in a newspaper dated December 1948.

The current owner of the home in the Montreal enclave of Westmount has lived there since 1978.