

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has been busy this weekend investigating a rash of shootings in the city.

The most serious happened Sunday at around 1:20 a.m. Police say a male suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot outside a business on Broad St.

Just minutes later, police say shots were fired into two separate residences. No one was injured in either incident, as police say they believe the two homes were unoccupied at the time.

There were also two firearms incidents Saturday, the first occurring around 6 p.m. Officers were dispatched to Rae St. where they cordoned off a residence until they determined that no one had been injured.

Hours later investigators say shots were fired at a residence on Garnet St. They say that home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made, and there was no immediate word on whether any of the shootings might be linked.