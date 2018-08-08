

CTVNews.ca Staff





Multiple people were killed in a collision on a highway between Jasper and Banff, Alta., adding to what has been a deadly week on the province’s roads.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on the number of vehicles involved or the number of people killed in the crash, which occurred Tuesday evening on Highway 93 in Jasper National Park.

The highway remained closed to all traffic as of late Tuesday night. It had reopened by Wednesday morning.

Prior to the collision, there had been eight deaths reported on Alberta roadways since Sunday, when two young boys were killed when the trailer they were riding in overturned. Two adults and one child died Monday night in a collision near Sylvan Lake, while three people were killed in a crash on Highway 22 outside Calgary Tuesday morning.

With files from CTV Calgary and CTV Edmonton