'Multiple' people dead in crash involving tractor trailer, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 9:07AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:31AM EST
PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Provincial police say "multiple" people are dead after a crash north of Parry Sound on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they're still working to determine the exact number of deceased, as one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers got to the scene at about 4 p.m.
They say a northbound passenger vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and was hit by a transport truck.
Highway 69 was closed for more than seven hours for the investigation, which police say is still ongoing.
Police say they don't expect to lay any charges in the incident.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
