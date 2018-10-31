

CTVNews.ca Staff





Multiple fatalities have been reported after a collision involving a tanker truck and several other vehicles on a Toronto-area highway.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont., just north of Toronto. Video from the scene showed the tanker on fire.

OPP Staff Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police are still investigating, but it looks like a vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic, causing the multi-vehicle crash.

There was no immediate word on how many people were killed or injured.

Developing story….