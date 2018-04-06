

CTVNews.ca Staff





Multiple people are dead after a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a game in Saskatchewan collided with a transport truck on a rural highway, according to RCMP.

RCMP have confirmed “fatalities” and a number of injuries in the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus. Officials have not confirmed the number of dead and injured.

The team is part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, which is open to players 20 years or younger.

The crash occurred about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask. Traffic in the area is expected to be delayed for several hours, RCMP said.

Two air ambulance helicopters were dispatched to the scene, a spokesperson from STARS Ambulance told CTV News. The two aircraft flew in from Regina and Saskatoon.

The Nipawin Hawks were scheduled to play the team Friday night, but confirmed that the game has been cancelled due to the crash.

More to come.