Multiple deaths in Nova Scotia house fire
Police say there were multiple deaths in a Nova Scotia house fire.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 10:25AM EST
PUBNICO, N.S. - Nova Scotia RCMP say people are dead after an early morning house fire in the Yarmouth area.
Police say officers remained at the scene of the house fire in Pubnico Head on Sunday morning.
They say they responded to a call about the fire at the home on Highway 3 shortly after midnight.
Police have confirmed there are fatalities, but have not said how many.
RCMP say they are in the early stages of their investigation, and they have requested help from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.
They are not releasing further details at this time.
