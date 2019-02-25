

CTVNews.ca Staff





Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont.

There are reports that between 50 and 70 vehicles may be involved in the crash, which occurred approximately 100 kilometres north of Toronto.

So far, no major injuries have been reported.

The incident happened Monday morning, on the highway’s southbound lanes between McKay Road and Mapleview Drive.

Images from the scene shows dozens of vehicles and transport trucks piled up, as well as scores of tow trucks and emergency response vehicles. The highway has been closed in both directions in the area. A Barrie Transit bus has been sent to the scene to shelter people involved in the collision.

“We have whiteout conditions right now: snow and blowing snow, zero visibility,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Safety Division said in a video from the chaotic scene. “You do not want to be in this area at this point.”

On Monday morning, Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for the area around Barrie.

“Dangerous snow squalls with blizzard conditions will continue through midday,” Environment Canada warned. “Snow squalls combining with strong northwest winds gusting to 70 km/h continue to produce dangerous whiteout conditions in many areas.”

The OPP is currently urging people to stay off the roads in Simcoe County, where Barrie is located.