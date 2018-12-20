

The Canadian Press





Maritimers will be getting unseasonably warm and wet weather in the days leading up to Christmas, with temperatures climbing into the teens and up to 30 cm of rain.

Environment Canada says Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will feel the strongest effects of the warm system moving towards the region, where temperatures could climb into the high teens on Friday and Saturday.

The warm air mass approaching from the Gulf of Mexico should affect the whole region by Saturday, bringing unseasonably warm air and rain across the Maritimes as well as Newfoundland.

In P.E.I., temperatures may also climb into double digits, while the island of Newfoundland will see temperatures rise above zero.

The drizzly break from snow and cold should peak over the weekend with sunny skies expected by Christmas and Boxing Day.

Environment Canada says the rain should clear away by Monday and the return to seasonable December temperatures by Christmas means the weather likely won't put a dent in travellers' holiday plans.