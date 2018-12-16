

The Canadian Press





Canada's national forecaster has issued special weather statements for all four Atlantic provinces, which are expecting some wintry weather on Monday and into Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a slow-moving low-pressure system is slated to track south of Nova Scotia on Monday and cross Cape Breton Island in the evening, dumping more than 10 centimetres of snow on much of the province.

The forecaster also says New Brunswick is expecting "significant snowfall" on Monday and into Tuesday, with snow falling Monday morning in the southwest before spreading across the rest of the province.

Communities across southern and eastern New Brunswick can expect up to 15 centimetres of snow or more.

In Prince Edward Island, at least 10 centimetres of snow is expected to develop near midday on Monday and may then mix with rain later in the day, especially over the eastern half of the province.

And Environment Canada says the system will bring a "wintry mix of precipitation" to Newfoundland and Labrador, with snow beginning in the southern part of the province on Monday evening and spreading northward throughout the night.

The snow is expected to transition to ice pellets and then rain on Tuesday for most of the island.

The forecaster says the nasty weather will die down again on Tuesday night, before precipitation and strengthening winds redevelop early on Wednesday.