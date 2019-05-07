

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canadian parliamentarians love to quote Albert Einstein's definition of insanity.

No one more so than Liberal Sean Casey, who's cited the famous quotation purportedly from the acclaimed physicist at least five times in the House of Commons or in parliamentary committees since he was first elected in 2011.

"Albert Einstein once said, 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result,"' the Prince Edward Island MP told the Commons during a 2014 debate on the previous Conservative government's bill to stiffen criminal penalties for child predators.

"No one in the House would accuse the minister of justice of being Einstein, but the government's behaviour on this issue gives rise to the suspicion that they are playing politics with a very serious issue."

But it seems no one can accuse Einstein of being Einstein either -- at least not when it comes to the insanity quotation.

"There is no evidence to suggest that Einstein ever said this," says a report by micro-learning platform Blinkist.

"It only began to be attributed to him long after his death ... The exact origin of the quote is unknown, but the general consensus is that it emerged during the 1980s."

Casey is far from alone in mistakenly attributing the insanity definition to Einstein. A quick search of Commons and committee transcripts turns up at least 13 references to the supposed Einstein maxim by Liberal, Conservative and New Democrat MPs -- just since 2015.

According to Blinkist, which analyzed 25 years of publicly accessible records from Canadian, American and British legislative transcripts, it is the most frequently misattributed quotation cited by Canadian parliamentarians -- with former Reform MP Mike Scott appearing to be the first to use it during parliamentary debate in 1999.

"It's human nature to try and find the perfect quote from famous figures we admire in order to support our point of view," says Blinkist CEO and co-founder Holger Seim. "However, when taken out of context, quotes can lose their meaning or, as we've seen in the age of social media, could be completely wrong in the first place."

