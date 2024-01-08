Mourners to mark fourth anniversary of downing of PS752 by Iranian military
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join mourners in Richmond Hill, Ont., this afternoon to mark four years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.
Everyone aboard was killed when Iranian officials shot down the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner in January 2020 shortly after its take-off from Tehran.
Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.
The Richmond Hill ceremony today will include speeches, performances and special presentations.
In addition to the prime minister, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez are expected to attend.
It's one of several events taking place globally to mark the anniversary, and follows a candlelight vigil in Toronto yesterday.
The victims' families have long fought for Iran to take accountability for downing the plane, and in July, Canada and three other countries referred the case to the International Court of Justice.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.
