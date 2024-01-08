Canada

    • Mourners to mark fourth anniversary of downing of PS752 by Iranian military

    Members of the Iranian community gather and grieve on the fourth anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in Toronto on Sunday, January 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Members of the Iranian community gather and grieve on the fourth anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in Toronto on Sunday, January 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Richmond Hill, Ont. -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join mourners in Richmond Hill, Ont., this afternoon to mark four years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.

    Everyone aboard was killed when Iranian officials shot down the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner in January 2020 shortly after its take-off from Tehran.

    Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

    The Richmond Hill ceremony today will include speeches, performances and special presentations.

    In addition to the prime minister, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez are expected to attend.

    It's one of several events taking place globally to mark the anniversary, and follows a candlelight vigil in Toronto yesterday.

    The victims' families have long fought for Iran to take accountability for downing the plane, and in July, Canada and three other countries referred the case to the International Court of Justice.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss

    Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News