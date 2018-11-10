Mourners pay respects to former premier Bernard Landry at Quebec legislature
Bernard Landry, officially acclaimed leader of the Parti Quebecois, gives a victory sign as he is applauded as he takes the stage St-Hyacinthe, Que., Friday, March 2, 2001. Landry has died at age 81.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 11:26AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 10, 2018 11:27AM EST
QUEBEC - Mourners in Quebec City are paying their respects to former premier Bernard Landry today as his body lies in state at the provincial legislature.
Premier Francois Legault was among the first to arrive at the visition for the former Parti Quebecois leader, who died Tuesday at the age of 81 of a pulmonary disease.
Landry's casket arrived early this morning, draped in a blue-and-white Quebec flag and accompanied by a police procession.
Another visitation will take place Monday at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica, ahead of a state funeral on Tuesday.
Landry was a prominent figure in Quebec's sovereignty movement for half a century, and served as the province's premier from 2001 to 2003.
The longtime Parti Quebecois member leaves behind a partner, Chantal Renaud, and three children from a previous marriage.
