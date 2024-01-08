Mourners mark fourth anniversary of downing of PS752 by Iranian military

Richmond Hill, Ont. -

A ceremony is now underway to honour those who died after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 four years ago.

Everyone aboard was killed when Iranian officials shot down the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner in January 2020 shortly after its take-off from Tehran.

Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

A moment of silence has been held for those lost in the crash during the ceremony that is taking place north of Toronto.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other federal, provincial and local officials are attending the ceremony in Richmond Hill.

Earlier today, Trudeau issued a statement remembering the victims and voicing his solidarity with those who have lost loved ones in this and other air disasters.

The Richmond Hill ceremony today will include speeches, performances and special presentations.

It's one of several events taking place globally to mark the anniversary, and follows a candlelight vigil in Toronto on Sunday.

The victims' families have long fought for Iran to take accountability for downing the plane, and in July, Canada and three other countries referred the case to the International Court of Justice.

Trudeau also announced today that Canada and its three international partners have initiated dispute-settlement proceedings against Iran before the International Civil Aviation Organization council under the Chicago Convention, the international agreement laying out the core rules and standards for safe global air travel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.