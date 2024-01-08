Mourners mark fourth anniversary of downing of PS752 by Iranian military

BREAKING Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, causes huge plume of smoke and scatters debris
A large explosion has been reported in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the city's Fire Department on Monday afternoon.
A ceremony is now underway to honour those who died after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 four years ago.
Everyone aboard was killed when Iranian officials shot down the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner in January 2020 shortly after its take-off from Tehran.
Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.
A moment of silence has been held for those lost in the crash during the ceremony that is taking place north of Toronto.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other federal, provincial and local officials are attending the ceremony in Richmond Hill.
Earlier today, Trudeau issued a statement remembering the victims and voicing his solidarity with those who have lost loved ones in this and other air disasters.
The Richmond Hill ceremony today will include speeches, performances and special presentations.
It's one of several events taking place globally to mark the anniversary, and follows a candlelight vigil in Toronto on Sunday.
The victims' families have long fought for Iran to take accountability for downing the plane, and in July, Canada and three other countries referred the case to the International Court of Justice.
Trudeau also announced today that Canada and its three international partners have initiated dispute-settlement proceedings against Iran before the International Civil Aviation Organization council under the Chicago Convention, the international agreement laying out the core rules and standards for safe global air travel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Journalists have died at a rate of about one per day since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, and experts say their deaths are part of a global pattern that sees journalists killed for the same reasons their work is so important.
United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 MAX 9 aircraft, it said Monday, referring to the Boeing model that has been grounded after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane in mid-flight over the weekend.
A new report says Canada exceeded $3.1 billion in insured damage from severe weather in 2023. According to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ), it's the second year in a row that Canada exceeded the $3-billion mark in insured damage from natural catastrophes or bad weather events.
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Special weather statements have been issued in Toronto and much of southern Ontario calling for blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.
The Kitchener-Waterloo area saw the biggest drop in home prices across the country last year and the Toronto area wasn’t far behind, a new study suggests.
Days after a Jewish-owned deli in North York was set on fire in a suspected hate crime, a Toronto deputy mayor and city councillor are calling on the federal government to investigate the incident as a possible act of terrorism.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in western Quebec, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says.
An Orléans restaurateur says he is facing a costly bill to replace a door that was damaged by a thief breaking in overnight.
Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a vulnerable woman missing since January 3 in Newmarket.
Sam Lucia took the stand in an Orangeville courtroom on Monday as a Crown witness in the first-degree murder case against his father, Tony Lucia.
Police say a road rage incident that started on Highway 400 in Barrie and ended in a downtown parking lot resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of a loaded firearm.
Waterloo Region and Wellington County are under a special weather statement ahead of what Environment Canada says is a “major winter storm” expected to hit a large swath of Ontario Tuesday.
A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road West in Kitchener Sunday, according to police.
A Brampton man has been arrested -- not once, not twice, but three times -- for assaulting employees at a Guelph restaurant.
One of the victims who was injured in the deadly Teeple Terrace building collapse on Dec. 11, 2020 said the fines against the companies involved don’t go far enough.
Kevin Ferneyhough held back the tears as he watched a backhoe tear down his apartment on Monday. The foundation of the building at 68 Hiawatha St. in St. Thomas partially collapsed on Dec. 27, 2023 and he’s been unable to return since.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing to the public for witnesses after a police cruiser struck and seriously injured a pedestrian one month ago in central London.
After a slow start to winter, Windsor city crews are getting ready for a possible snowy week.
The lawyer for a Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault is asking for house arrest in New Brunswick.
Windsor residents are getting a look at the 2024 proposed budget, which features a 3.93 per cent tax increase.
A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions.
With the post-strike catch-up plan to be unveiled on Tuesday, CSQ president Éric Gingras believes it's possible to 'make adjustments' without cutting spring break or extending classes into June.
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Parts of Nova Scotia picked up to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and more is on the way to the region on Wednesday along with rain and high winds.
Horizon Health says 35 per cent of New Brunswick hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients.
Three additional youths are facing assault charges in connection to a disturbance at a junior high school in Bedford, N.S., last year.
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.
A second man has pleaded guilty for his role in a stabbing on Canada Day that sent a Ukrainian newcomer to hospital.
Intensely cold weather is on the way and it's Calgary most vulnerable who will see the greatest impact.
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
Calgary is no stranger to cold snaps – dipping into the -30 C range happens at least once every winter. But Environment Canada warns the coming week is likely to go beyond the usual.
Exactly eight months after approving a permit for the Hope Mission, Wetaskiwin City Council narrowly voted Monday to "reconsider" despite legal warnings from the city manager.
Firefighters were called to a two-storey house under construction in west Edmonton Monday morning.
Alberta Health Services says it is working on a long-term solution at Red Deer's hospital where it has been criticized for dividing assessment space with tarps hung by duct tape.
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 54-year-old motorcyclist in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend.
Police say a dog that fell to its death in downtown Vancouver may have been deliberately thrown from a window.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fatal, head-on crash in Maple Ridge on Friday evening, according to authorities.
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
The federal New Democrats believe they will soon be able to pay off their 2021 election debt, but will await end-of-year fundraising totals before marking the occasion.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
CES 2024 kicks off in Las Vegas this week. The multi-day trade event, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is set to feature swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more -- with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
Jo Koy couldn't resist poking fun at the mania surrounding Taylor Swift's attendance at NFL games in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.
The city of Paris is immortalizing late British music icon David Bowie by naming a street after him in the city's southeast on what would have been his 77th birthday on Monday.
An emergency landing by an Alaska Airlines jetliner has prompted U.S. federal authorities to ground some Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, adding another episode to the troubled history of Boeing's Max lineup of jets. Here is what to know about the Max 9 plane involved, and what comes next.
Canada's anti-money laundering agency is increasing its reliance on artificial intelligence to detect suspicious transactions, betting the use of the latest technology will help better fight financial crimes, a top official said.
Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two trillion yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Franz Beckenbauer, the German soccer great who helped his country win the World Cup both as player and coach, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday. He was 78.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Tiger Woods is no longer a Nike athlete after 27 years, ending a partnership between the swoosh and golf's biggest star and raising questions about the future of both in the sport.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
