Mounties say man seriously hurt by homemade explosive in Coquitlam, B.C.
The RCMP say a homemade explosive device was behind a blast at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday night. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 1:47PM EDT
COQUITLAM, B.C. -- The RCMP say a homemade explosive device was behind a blast at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday night.
Police say the explosion caused serious injuries to a man who lived at the home.
The Mounties explosive disposal unit disarmed a second item.
Police say they expected to spend Wednesday ensuring the area is safe.
Investigators say they're still working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the detonation of the device.
The RCMP say the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
