

The Canadian Press





The RCMP in Saskatchewan is looking for a man who escaped from custody following his arrest in an assault case.

Police at Kamsack took the 26-year-old accused into custody Saturday afternoon on Cote First Nation.

After he was remanded on Sunday, the man complained of a medical problem and was taken to the hospital in Kamsack.

Mounties say he escaped from the facility around 5 p.m. and fled in an unknown direction.

Tyson Cote is facing charges that include assault.

Police say Cote does not pose a threat to public safety, but advise that he should not be approached.