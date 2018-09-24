Mounties hunt on-the-run assault suspect who escaped custody
The RCMP in Saskatchewan is looking for a man who escaped from custody following his arrest in an assault case.
Police at Kamsack took the 26-year-old accused into custody Saturday afternoon on Cote First Nation.
After he was remanded on Sunday, the man complained of a medical problem and was taken to the hospital in Kamsack.
Mounties say he escaped from the facility around 5 p.m. and fled in an unknown direction.
Tyson Cote is facing charges that include assault.
Police say Cote does not pose a threat to public safety, but advise that he should not be approached.
