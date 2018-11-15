Mounties arrest two suspects after supermarket reports $1,400 butter caper
This Oct. 3, 2018 photo shows wheaten bread with sweet scotch whiskey butter in Amagansett, NY. (Elizabeth Karmel via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 7:05PM EST
COQUITLAM, B.C. - Two Vancouver men are facing charges of theft after RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say they arrested the pair for allegedly stealing a shopping cart loaded with $1,400 worth of butter.
Police say the men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested outside a supermarket on Wednesday.
Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says while the theft of a large amount of butter is a little unusual, police do see these sort of thefts with other food products like meat, cheese, and baby formula that is easily sold on black markets.
Police say the 23-year-old man is also a suspect in at least three other butter thefts around Metro Vancouver in recent months.
McLaughlin says a store employee recognized one of the suspects because of previous incidents of theft.
Because the charges haven't been officially laid, the names of the accused haven't been released.
