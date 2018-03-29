

The Canadian Press





EVANSBURG, Alta. - Alberta RCMP say a Mountie was wounded and a fleeing suspect was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire on Thursday near Evansburg, Alta., a small community about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Cpl. Laurel Scott says the RCMP officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The RCMP says an officer in Evansburg had spotted a man believed to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant that had been issued in Calgary and a chase began after he failed to stop his vehicle.

The pursuit continued on Highway 16 between Evansburg and Entwistle, travelling eastbound and westbound multiple times, as RCMP officers from several nearby communities joined the effort to stop the driver.

The RCMP says the man managed to get around tire spikes until the tactic succeeded at Nojack, about 35 kilometres west of where the chase began at about 5:15 p.m.

In a confrontation that followed, the unidentified male suspect was fatally wounded and the RCMP officer suffered minor injuries.

Alberta's police watchdog has taken over the investigation.