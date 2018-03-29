Mountie wounded in shooting west of Edmonton, suspect also shot
RCMP units and a suspect vehicle stopped along Highway 16 near Evansburg following an officer-involved shooting on Friday evening (image: Sean Amato)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 11:28PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 30, 2018 12:10AM EDT
EVANSBURG, Alta. - Alberta RCMP say a Mountie and a suspect have been shot near a small community about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.
Cpl. Laurel Scott says the RCMP officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Scott declined to release any details of what happened or any information about the suspect, including his condition.
Alberta's police watchdog has been called out to investigate the shooting that happened Thursday evening near Evansburg.
An Alberta government website says Highway 16 has been closed in the Evansburg area in both directions due to police activity.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Remembering Inuit historian and 'last great Franklin searcher' Louie Kamookak
- Vancouver police say boy allegedly abducted by mother found in Arizona
- Woman sues Quebec company after rental home was used to shoot pornography
- 'I'm still standing': Lloyd Robertson involved in multi-vehicle highway crash
- Tweeting from trials: How social media gives crime followers a front-row seat