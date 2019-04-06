Mountie in Alberta fires gun after finding suspect asleep in truck
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 7:44PM EDT
ECKVILLE, Alta. -- Police in central Alberta say a suspect was injured after an officer discovered him asleep in a truck and fired a gun while waiting for backup to arrive.
RCMP say in a news release that the officer was responding to a report on Saturday morning about a possible stolen battery from an oil field site in Eckville, west of Red Deer.
RCMP say the officer found a male sleeping in a truck, and a sledgehammer and a large canister of bear spray was spotted on the front seat.
Police say the officer laid out a spike belt and waited for backup to get to the scene, but there was a confrontation that resulted in the officer firing his gun.
The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the officer wasn't hurt.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police oversight unit, is now handling the investigation.
