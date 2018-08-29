

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A motorcyclist is dead after being pinned between a truck and a car during an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in Saint-Pie, about 50 kilometres east of Montreal (on Highway 235 near Daniel Johnson Blvd.).

Provincial police say a woman driving the car had slowed to make a left turn and was hit from behind by the motorcyclist.

A truck following the bike was unable to stop and the motorcyclist was caught between the two vehicles.

The unidentified man suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

One of the drivers suffered minor injuries while the other driver uninjured.