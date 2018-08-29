Motorcyclist dead after pinned between car and truck in Quebec crash
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:23AM EDT
MONTREAL - A motorcyclist is dead after being pinned between a truck and a car during an accident on Tuesday afternoon.
The collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in Saint-Pie, about 50 kilometres east of Montreal (on Highway 235 near Daniel Johnson Blvd.).
Provincial police say a woman driving the car had slowed to make a left turn and was hit from behind by the motorcyclist.
A truck following the bike was unable to stop and the motorcyclist was caught between the two vehicles.
The unidentified man suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.
One of the drivers suffered minor injuries while the other driver uninjured.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Motorcyclist dead after pinned between car and truck in Quebec crash
- Giant N.S. sinkhole inching closer to coffee shop, gas station
- Man accused of raping, killing woman in Windsor, Ont., arrested in U.S.
- 'We all just have to come together': volunteers join search for missing Sask. boy
- DNA from murder scene used to create sketches of cold case suspect