Mother of murdered Aboriginal teen tells inquiry tougher laws needed
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 5:43AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 13, 2018 9:17AM EST
MONCTON, N.B. -- The mother of a 16-year-old girl murdered in northern New Brunswick in 2009 says Canada needs tougher laws.
Pam Fillier spoke during the start of two days of hearings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Moncton, N.B.
Fillier's daughter, Hilary Bonnell, was found dead two months after she vanished from the Esgenoopetitj (es-ghen-OH'-peh-titch) First Nation.
The girl's 32-year-old cousin was later convicted of first-degree murder.
Fillier says the pain doesn't end when you bury your child and she wants tougher laws to punish people who commit such crimes.
The inquiry is expected to hear from at least 20 people, including a youth panel Wednesday afternoon.
