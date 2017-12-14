A Toronto woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a violent incident that occurred in the city’s west end, during which a man was stabbed and a baby seriously injured.

Investigators say the violence broke out at an apartment near Sherway Gardens Road and Evans Road in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. A man and a woman were allegedly involved in an argument, which escalated when the woman started making threats while holding a knife, police said.

Police allege the woman injured the man and a four-month-old girl, and that the man fled with the child to seek help.

First responders arrived at the scene to find both the man and the child had been injured. The child was rushed to hospital where she remained in critical condition on Thursday, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She is charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering death threats.

She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 10 a.m.

The incident sparked alarm and confusion on Wednesday, with initial reports suggesting that the child had been stabbed. Police later said the child’s injuries were not from a stabbing.

Police say the man’s injuries were minor.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.