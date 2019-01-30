

The Canadian Press





MELFORT, Sask. -- The mother of the athletic therapist for the Humboldt Broncos says she is tormented by thoughts of her daughter's last moments on the hockey team's bus before it collided with a semi truck.

Carol Brons told court that she was looking forward to one day walking her daughter Dayna down the aisle at her wedding.

Instead, she had to walk down the aisle with her coffin at her funeral.

The last of 75 victim impact statements are to be submitted in court today at the sentencing hearing of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu in Melfort, Sask.

The 30-year-old from Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving for causing the crash last April.

Court has heard that Sidhu blew through a stop sign at a rural intersection and the bus driver had no chance of avoiding a collision.

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured.