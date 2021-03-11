SASKATOON -- A federal judge has temporarily stayed the deportation from Canada of a Colombian-born mother who faced the prospect of being separated from her daughter for two years.

Diana Parra Bedoya's immigration lawyer, Tyler Goettl, confirmed the ruling to CTVNews.ca and said her family is thrilled.

"Diana and her family are ecstatic that the deportation has been stayed. The court recognized the importance of fully considering the psychological effect of separating a child from a parent," he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Thursday morning.

In 2014, Bedoya fled her home country of Colombia after she said she was threatened by members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Since December 2019, Bedoya and her four-year-old Canadian born daughter have been living in St. Catharines, Ont. with Bedoya’s longtime common-law Canadian partner. They had been fighting for years for her to stay and gain permanent residency status, but on Feb. 17, the Canada Border Services Agency told her that she was out of time.

She was scheduled to be deported on Friday.

The family hopes the government will begin proceedings to process sponsorship papers from Bedoya’s spouse, Diego Restrepo Jimenez.

This is a developing story.