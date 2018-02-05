Mother dead, boy in critical condition after being struck by car in Montreal lot
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 9:33AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2018 10:19AM EST
MONTREAL -- A young boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car that claimed the life of his mother in a Montreal-area shopping centre.
Montreal police say the incident, which involved a driver believed to be in his 80s, occurred Sunday in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
The mother was walking in a parking lot with her young son when they were struck by the car.
The woman, 44, was rushed to hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police say there has been no change in the boy's status and he remains in critical condition today.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
