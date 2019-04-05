

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 36-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after her baby was stabbed in Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police say paramedics located a woman and infant suffering from stab wounds at an apartment building near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Both were taken to hospital, where the baby remains in critical but stable condition.

Const. David Hopkinson told CTV Toronto that the baby suffered “multiple stab wounds.”

The woman, who has not been identified, appeared before a court magistrate on Thursday and remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.