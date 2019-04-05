Mother charged with attempted murder after baby stabbed
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 12:35PM EDT
A 36-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after her baby was stabbed in Toronto on Wednesday.
Toronto police say paramedics located a woman and infant suffering from stab wounds at an apartment building near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue.
Both were taken to hospital, where the baby remains in critical but stable condition.
Const. David Hopkinson told CTV Toronto that the baby suffered “multiple stab wounds.”
The woman, who has not been identified, appeared before a court magistrate on Thursday and remains in custody.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary men sentenced to four years in beating death of landlord
- Edmonton police warn released sexual offender likely to re-offend
- Mother charged with attempted murder after baby stabbed
- Crown recommends 14 years without parole for Quebec mother who killed daughters
- Inquiry into abuse at Nova Scotia orphanage to present final report in June