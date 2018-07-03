

CTVNews.ca Staff





THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Police say a woman is facing charges after a four-month-old child was allegedly abandoned on a Thunder Bay, Ont., street.

Investigators say the child was taken hospital for medical attention after being found by the resident of a nearby home on Monday.

They say the infant's 37-year-old mother is charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life and abandoning a child.

Police say the woman appeared in court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody.

They also are trying to identify a boy who was in the area at the time and who they say assisted in locating the child.