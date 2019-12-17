TORONTO -- It’s been a harrowing several months for Bonnie Halcrow since she was attacked at a Saskatoon park in May while visiting her daughter.

Late that month, disturbing video showed the Manitoba mother, who was visiting Saskatoon at the time, being kicked and punched by what appeared to be a swarm of at least four young teenagers.

A pair of 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were charged with assault. Three others involved were deemed too young to face charges, Saskatoon police spokesperson Julie Clark told CTVNews.ca by email. She added, “we can’t comment on the convictions or family treatment services offered.”

Since the attack, Halcrow has been grappling with feelings of isolation and is receiving ongoing treatment for anxiety. Even walking in crowds or near groups of children can trigger her anxiety.

“My heart races fast, I feel scared but … I do my breathing exercises to try to calm myself down,” she told CTVNews.ca via Facebook Messenger. “I usually walk away -- if I can't handle how I feel."

The mother of two said her family was “shocked” when news of the attack broke.

Halcrow, who lives in Flin Flon, Man., worries about her daughter in Saskatoon who goes to the same school as some of the alleged attackers.

“But (my daughter) is a strong individual with a kind heart. She made new friendships and continues to live her happy life,” Halcrow explained. “She still gets worried for me though.”

The attack caused Halcrow to prematurely end her visit to see her children in Saskatoon. The whole ordeal also deterred her from moving there, as Halcrow had been thinking of relocating there permanently.

Whenever she visits her children there she focuses on reducing her stress.

“I usually just drink my coffee and keep focused, (telling myself) ‘I'm there to visit my kids,’” she said. When she’s there, Halcrow mostly stays indoors and avoids walking outside opting to mostly get around by car.



HALCROW: SCHOOLS EVENTS GIVES HER ANXIETY

Besides struggling to be in crowds or outdoors, Halcrow also says going to school events has become a real struggle. In one recent example, she described feeling “anxious the moment I walked through the door … and sat far in the corner away from most people.”

“My heart raced, sweaty palms, and shortness of breath,” she recalled. Halcrow said it felt like a “pain in my chest -- like something heavy is sitting on me and taking away my breath. I kept telling myself, ‘it's okay, you'll be fine. Be strong for your kids.’”

And when she’s out in public, Halcrow said she does her best to not let her symptoms affect her “but sometimes it takes over.”

To help her deal with the anxiety, she goes to regular sessions with a counsellor. Halcrow said she’s also learned what her triggers are and how to avoid them.

“We talk about what I can do to change my state of mind, different types of breathing exercises, (and) how it has affected my everyday life,” she said.

Halcrow says she’s occasionally recognized as the victim of the Saskatoon park attack, which proves to be distracting whenever she’s visiting her children.



HALCROW FELT ATTACK HAD BIGGER PURPOSE

But despite her regular bouts with anxiety, she also believes the whole ordeal was “meant to happen.”

She said the attack helped to expose lack of proper parenting, care from the school system and inadequate policing in the area.

The Saskatoon police spokesperson told CTVNews.ca that crime in this particular area “was a main topic in our city this summer.”

In July, following three homicides, Saskatoon Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper pledged to devote more police resources into the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

As for Halcrow, she said she’d continue not attending the accused’s ongoing court hearings to protect her “vulnerable state of mind.”

“I don't hold (any) grudge as I forgave them instantly for their actions upon me and traumatizing my daughter,” Halcrow said. “I just hope that these kids understand that what they did was wrong.”