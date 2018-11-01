Mother and toddler dead, father in critical condition after crash
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 8:41AM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say an early morning crash in Mississauga, Ont., has killed a toddler and his mother while leaving his father in critical condition.
Peel Regional Police Const. Danny Martini says the collision took place shortly after 2 a.m. this morning.
She says a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man collided with the vehicle carrying the family.
Martini says the two-year-old boy and his 31-year-old mother were pronounced dead at the scene, while the 33-year-old father is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
She says both speed and impairment are being treated as factors in the ongoing investigation.
Martini says the teen is currently in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but is likely to face charges once released.
