

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Voters in more than 400 communities across Ontario have now had their say as to who will run their local governments for the next four years.

Most polls have closed and ballot counting is underway.

One of the most closely watched races is in Toronto, where 242 candidates duked it out for a spot on the recently reduced 25-member council.

Premier Doug Ford drew national attention when he cut the number of Toronto council seats almost by half.

The dispute prompted the city's former chief planner, Jennifer Keesmaat, to challenge incumbent Mayor John Tory.

Tory said on Monday that he expects business to carry on as usual when the smaller city council reconvenes.

"Really what people want to see is that we work together ... to get things done," he said after voting at the city's Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport. "After all, that's why they sent us there."

Keesmaat urged residents to get out and vote after casting her own ballot with her family by her side.

"This is an incredibly exciting part of our democracy," she told reporters. "It's not where our democracy ends, but it's definitely where it begins. It begins with getting out and voting and participating in creating this great city that we have."

Elsewhere in Ontario, technical issues with online voting systems prompted a number of municipalities to extend their voting hours, some by as much as a day.

The municipality of Greater Sudbury said residents would be able to cast ballots until 8 p.m. on Tuesday due to what it described as a server problem.

Peterborough, Cambridge, Prince Edward County, Pickering and Kingston were among the other municipalities extending voting hours, though most were only for an additional hour.

Meanwhile, voters in London, Ont., were experiencing something different at the polls as the city became the first-ever Canadian municipality to use ranked ballots in a local election.

All of Ontario's cities and towns were given the option to use preferential voting for the first time this year, but only London took the province up on its offer.

People in two other cities -- Cambridge and Kingston -- will vote on whether they'd like to see ranked ballots used during the next municipal election in 2022.

In Brampton, Ont., Patrick Brown is trying to use the municipal election as a way to re-enter politics.

The former Progressive Conservative leader is running to be mayor of the city northwest of Toronto, months after he stepped down from his post amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denies.

He's going up against incumbent Linda Jeffrey, who has been endorsed by some of the Conservative legislators at Queen's Park.

According to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, there were 6,645 candidates running in local council races across the province and 9.2 million eligible voters.

But not all Ontarians had to make a choice in Monday's election.

The AMO said people in 26 municipalities didn't have to cast a ballot at all because none of their elected officials faced any competition. In those cases, the candidates are acclaimed in their positions, meaning they're named as winners because no one chose to run against them.

In spite of various municipalities' different circumstances, many campaigns are connected by common threads.

Hot button issues such as housing and accessible public transit have been campaign issues in Toronto and smaller municipalities alike.