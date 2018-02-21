Most New Brunswick schools close due to freezing rain, hazardous roads
Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:49AM EST
FREDERICTON -- Most schools in New Brunswick are closed today due to freezing rain making roads icy and dangerous.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning early in the morning saying rain is falling in most regions of the province.
The agency said highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are expected to be icy and hazardous.
The websites for the Anglophone School Districts West, East and North have announced closures.
In the Anglophone South region all schools are also closed with the exception of Quispamsis and Saint John.
A warm front is expected to shift to colder weather on Thursday, raising the risk of black ice on roads.
