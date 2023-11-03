Most Canadians worried about the Israel-Hamas war spreading, increasing hate incidents at home: Nanos survey
A large majority of Canadians say they are worried about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas spreading to other countries in the Middle East and beyond, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Most of the people surveyed are largely concerned about a potential increase in hate crimes here.
A majority of Canadians also believe the federal government should bear some or part of the costs to bring back Canadian citizens living in the area.
The survey, conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News, asked more than 1,000 Canadians between Oct. 29 and 31 their feelings on the nearly month-long war between Israel and Hamas, which has killed and injured thousands of people.
Fifty-five per cent of those surveyed said they were "concerned" about the conflict spreading to other countries in the Middle East, while 32 per cent were "somewhat concerned."
The remaining respondents said they were either "somewhat not concerned," "not concerned" or "unsure."
Canadians 55 and older were far more likely to say they were concerned or somewhat concerned about other countries in the Middle East getting involved at almost 94 per cent, compared to those 35-54 at nearly 85 per cent and Canadians 18-34 at around 77 per cent.
On the question of the conflict spreading beyond the Middle East, 42 per cent were concerned and 36 per cent were somewhat concerned.
Again, Canadians 55 and older felt more strongly about this at about 83 per cent. Around 77 per cent of those 35-54 and about 72 per cent of Canadians 18-34 shared these feelings.
There were also strong regional differences of opinion, with residents in Atlantic Canada (84 per cent) more likely to say they were concerned to some degree compared to those in Quebec (72 per cent).
Thirty-nine per cent of Canadians surveyed also said they were concerned about an increase in hate-motivated incidents in their communities as a result of the war, while 30 per cent were somewhat concerned.
Here, the differences appeared to be strongest based on where Canadians lived, with about 79 per cent of residents in Ontario saying they were concerned or somewhat concerned, followed by Atlantic Canada at nearly 74 per cent, B.C. at about 69 per cent, the Prairies at 60.5 per cent and Quebec at more than 58 per cent.
COST TO BRING CANADIANS BACK
Asked who should be financially responsible for bringing back Canadian citizens who live in the war-torn area, a majority said the federal government should cover some or all of the costs.
Forty-four per cent said the Canadian government and the individuals affected should share the costs, while 28 per cent said the federal government alone should bear responsibility.
Twenty-one per cent said only the individual Canadians affected should be financially responsible. Seven per cent were unsure.
Generational differences were noted here, as well, with Canadians 55 and older more likely to say the costs should be shared and the least likely to say the Canadian government alone should be responsible.
Across regions, Atlantic Canadians were far more likely (39 per cent) to support the Canadian government covering the costs, while residents in the Prairies were the least likely to support this (20 per cent).
The opposite occurred on the question of individuals alone bearing responsibility, with Canadians in the Prairies more likely to support this at around 28 per cent and Atlantic Canadians the least likely to back it at about 14 per cent.
METHODOLOGY
Nanos was retained by CTV News to conduct research among Canadians to gauge their views on the current conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.
Nanos conducted a hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,071 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Oct. 29 and 31, 2023, as part of an omnibus survey. The margin of error for this survey is plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.
