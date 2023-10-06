Most Canadians see colonialism as a modern problem: Angus Reid survey
Canada has been grappling with the legacy of colonialism here for most of the 21st century, but as many as two out of five Canadians don't see it as a problem, according to a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute.
The survey of 3,016 Canadian adults is part of a series of reports on Canada and the "culture wars," and finds that Canadians hold competing views about the legacy of colonialism; the harms of residential schools; and how to address these issues, including whether Indigenous Peoples should have unique status.
"For most in this country, the legacy of first contact between Indigenous Peoples and early settlers continues to be a real problem for modern society to solve," reads a report published by the Angus Reid Institute on Oct. 5, "but approach to and resolution of this issue remain a source of strife."
LEGACY OF COLONIALISM
The British proclaimed Canada a dominion in 1867, though the land was home to diverse Indigenous Peoples for thousands of years prior.
In order to dominate the land known today as Canada and take control of valuable resources and trade routes, settlers deceived, abused and subjugated Indigenous Peoples from coast to coast.
According to the survey, a majority of respondents recognize colonialism has left unresolved cracks in the relationship between Canada and First Nations, Inuit and Metis.
One-in-five respondents, or 19 per cent, said the legacy of colonialism in Canada is a huge problem that needs to be addressed, while 35 per cent said it's one problem among many. A smaller share of the population, 23 per cent, sees less of an issue, while 17 per cent see no issue at all. Indigenous respondents are more likely to see colonialism as a modern problem, with 61 per cent saying so, but they're still divided, with 34 per cent disagreeing.
When the final report of the federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission was released in December 2015, commission chair Justice Murray Sinclair said he was hopeful Canada had reached the threshold of a new era.
"A period of change is beginning, that if sustained by the will of the people, will forever realign the shared history of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples in Canada," Sinclair said, though he also warned that change would likely take years or even generations.
It has been eight years since the report was released, and 15 years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was founded, and 49 per cent of Canadians surveyed by Angus Reid believe the circumstances of Indigenous Peoples in their province have improved. The same share of Indigenous respondents agree, although another 32 per cent said they've seen no improvement, and 12 per cent said the situation is worsening.
RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL TRAUMA
From the 1700s right up until the 1990s, various churches – and eventually the federal government – forcibly removed Indigenous children across Canada from their homes and placed them in residential schools. This was done as part of a policy of assimilation that caused significant intergenerational harm to First Nations, Inuit and Métis children and their families and communities.
When Duncan Campbell Scott, who oversaw Canada's residential school system between 1913 and 1932, amended the Indian Act in 1920 to mandate attendance in residential schools, he stated, "Our objective is to continue until there is not a single Indian in Canada that has not been absorbed into the body politic and there is no Indian question, and no Indian department, that is the whole object of this bill."
Children in residential schools were often subjected to harsh discipline, starvation, poor health care, neglect, and physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Thousands died while attending the schools and the burial sites of many of these victims remain unknown.
When asked what they felt led to a higher death rate among Indigenous children in residential schools, a plurality of Angus Reid survey respondents – 39 per cent – said they felt neglect was the main cause, while 19 per cent believe the children were purposefully killed. Thirteen per cent believed they died because of uncontrollable factors and 29 per cent said they weren't sure.
Almost half of all Canadians, 48 per cent, believe the harm caused by the residential school system will continue to affect many generations of Indigenous Peoples to come, and that those affected will need support from all levels of government. Women, especially those between 18 and 34 years old, were more likely to take this stance. Among the 41 per cent of respondents who believe the harm from residential schools has mostly resolved, most were men over 54 years old.
WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE
In the years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was established, heads of state, government and church have all issued apologies to Indigenous people for the crimes of colonialism. Many people, however, say not enough has been done to actually repair the damage done by colonialism in Canada.
A December 2022 report by the Yellowhead Institute found that only 13 calls to action had been completed out of 94 calls to action issued by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 in order to address the legacy of residential schools.
Canadians are deeply divided over how to repair the harm done to Indigenous Peoples here.
Just over half, 55 per cent, of Canadians said Indigenous Peoples should benefit from unique status because they were here before colonizers arrived. This group is made up mostly of young women, people with a university education and those who voted for the Liberals and New Democrats in the previous federal election. Of the 45 per cent who said Indigenous Peoples should not have special status, most were older men and 2021 Conservative voters.
Those who identified as Indigenous were more likely than the general population to support the idea of special status, with 62 per cent responding in favour.
On the subject of schools and streets named after historical figures associated with residential schools, white respondents were split between feeling these landmarks should be renamed – with 42 per cent saying none should be renamed and 44 per cent saying some should – while Indigenous respondents were twice as likely to say they should all be renamed.
"Whether it's removing names of those who helped to build the residential schools from public buildings or giving more attention and resources to addressing the legacy of the schools," the report summarizes, "Canadians are widely divided."
METHODOLOGY
The Angus Reid Institute (ARI) conducted an online survey from July 26 to 31, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,016 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Another 322 Canadians who do not identify as male or female and who are also members of the Forum were surveyed as a population booster. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
BREAKING 3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Nearly 100 refugees in Toronto transferred to other Ontario cities for shelter
Nearly 100 refugees headed to Niagara Falls and Windsor, a transfer out of Toronto intended to ease pressure on a city shelter system.
Drake releases album and announces he’s taking time off for health reasons
Just after releasing a new album, Drake announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.
Nearly 1,000 migrating songbirds perish after crashing into windows at Chicago exhibition hall
David Willard has been checking the grounds of Chicago's lakefront exhibition center for dead birds for 40 years. On Thursday morning he found something horrible: Hundreds of dead songbirds, so thick they looked like a carpet.
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Investigates How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
-
Cyclist finds stolen e-bike for sale at unmarked store in downtown Toronto
A Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student is sharing his story after he was able to find his stolen e-bike at an unmarked store in downtown Toronto, less than one day after it first went missing.
-
Drake releases album and announces he’s taking time off for health reasons
Just after releasing a new album, Drake announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.
Ottawa
-
Thanksgiving food drive comes as demand is up and donations are down
The Ottawa Food Bank is appealing for help this Thanksgiving, with food donations down 30 per cent. Grocery stores across the city will participate in the Thanks for Giving Food Drive, where volunteers will be encouraging shoppers to give what they can.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
Barrie
-
Convicted drug dealer faces sentencing in fatal fentanyl overdose of Wasaga Beach man
A sentencing hearing for an Orillia man convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl that killed a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man in 2020 got underway on Friday.
-
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
-
Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.
Kitchener
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Another person charged in Kitchener teen’s murder
Waterloo regional police have charged a second person with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops by K-W Oktoberfest opening
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
Former London, Ont. cop sentenced in death of woman in his custody
A London courtroom heard how Debra Chrisjohn, a mother of 11 children, had her fair share of struggles during her life. However, the Crown argued that she was not given medical attention on the night she was arrested by London police in September of 2016.
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
Windsor
-
Refugee claimants transferred to Windsor amid Toronto shelter crisis
Officials in Windsor say the city is more than capable of accommodating approximately 50 refugee claimants who have been transferred to the city from Toronto.
-
Questions raised over future of Windsor’s Safepoint site amid provincial review
Windsor’s downtown Consumption and Treatment Site (CTS), Safepoint, has been open since the spring but questions are looming after the province announced it is pausing the approvals of new sites while it reviews a fatal shooting outside a CTS site in Toronto.
-
Crown trying to tie cellphone found in Mississauga to accused in Windsor murder trial
The Crown went over cellphone evidence in court as the trial of Kahli Johnson-Phillips, who is facing charges in relation to a downtown shooting that killed a University of Windsor student in 2018, continued Friday.
Montreal
-
Teacher assaulted in class at Laval school
A 65-year-old teacher suffered upper-body injuries after being assaulted in class by a 13-year-old student on Thursday afternoon at a Laval school.
-
Former Hab Georges Laraque's Laval card store broken into, thief caught on camera
Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer George Laraque is looking for answers after his card store in Laval was robbed, and the thieves were caught on security camera.
-
'It's just amazing': Quebec woman thriving with 108-year-old liver
A Quebec woman is thriving with her 108-year-old liver and husband who saved her life when she was 19 on a hiking trail in Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Winnipeg
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
-
Stefanson to remain as Manitoba PC Party leader until successor is selected
Outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson will remain as the leader of the Manitoba PC Party until a successor is chosen.
-
Winnipeg organization serves up 750 Thanksgiving meals to those need
One Winnipeg organization served up Thanksgiving feasts to those most in need
Calgary
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman south of Calgary
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an area south of Calgary on Friday morning.
-
Victim of suspected Calgary abduction located: police
Calgary police say a woman involved in a suspected abduction on Thursday has been located.
-
'They get into your head': 90-year-old Okotoks grandmother Lorraine Crawford thwarts scammers
It’s a growing crime trend that features fraudsters tugging at heartstrings, and already Canadians have lost more money this year, than the previous year, to grandparent scams.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rally lost $100K in pay but back in uniform
An Edmonton constable who spoke at a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" was sanctioned ten months of pay before being permitted to return to the job.
-
DARK returns to Fort Edmonton Park bringing chills and thrills throughout October
A chill is settling in in Fort Edmonton Park.
-
Alberta auditor general to examine failed community lab testing privatization program
Alberta’s auditor general says he will investigate what went wrong with the United Conservative Party government’s abandoned plan to privatize community lab testing provincewide.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.
Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.
-
Advocates for people who use drugs decry B.C.'s proposed ban on public consumption
Advocates for British Columbians who use drugs are pushing back against the provincial government’s proposed ban on the public consumption of substances, arguing it doesn’t do anything to address the overdose crisis and will only cause more harm.
-
'There are inherent risks': B.C. coroners investigating second death at Tofino-area beaches in 2023
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the second death of 2023 in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on western Vancouver Island.
Politics
-
Online News Act not perfect but necessary: Heritage Minister
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says that while the Online News Act isn't perfect, the media landscape is changing too fast for the government to wait any longer.
-
Liberals' bail-reform bill sparks concerns about need for more legal aid funding
Many in Canada's legal community are expressing concern about how the overloaded court system and those needing legal aid could be affected by a Liberal bill that proposes to make bail harder to access.
-
Emergency resolution on pharmacare expected at NDP convention
A group of grassroots NDP activists is planning to push for pharmacare to be a make-or-break element of the federal party's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals at a policy convention next week.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
Entertainment
-
Drake releases album and announces he’s taking time off for health reasons
Just after releasing a new album, Drake announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.
-
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
-
What's streaming now: Drake's For all the Dogs, 'Fair Play,' Assassin's Creed Mirage and William Friedkin's last film
Drake's For all the Dogs, the corporate movie thriller 'Fair Play' starring Phoebe Dynevor, and a game show on CBS that's being described as Mexico's version of Bingo are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
Business
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
-
Taiwan probes firms suspected of selling chip equipment to China's Huawei despite U.S. sanctions
Taiwan authorities are investigating four Taiwan-based companies suspected of helping China's Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities.
-
B.C. and Ottawa applaud NAFTA decision on U.S. softwood lumber duties
Officials in Ottawa and British Columbia have welcomed a ruling under the North American Free Trade Agreement that found elements of the United States' calculation of softwood lumber duties are inconsistent with its own law.
Lifestyle
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
This Vancouver restaurant just earned a Michelin star, bringing the city's total to 9
Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star. The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
Sports
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Max Verstappen qualifies on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix. He can win the title in Saturday's sprint
Max Verstappen underlined why he's on the verge of a third consecutive Formula One title as he qualified on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. He can clinch the title in Saturday's sprint race.
-
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history
After a two-year absence and less than three months into her return to competition, Simone Biles is back at the top of world gymnastics once again.
Autos
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
U.S. autoworkers stop expanding strikes against Detroit Three after GM makes battery plant concession
The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.