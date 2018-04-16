Mosque gunman's web searches included Trump, mass shooters, Islamic centre
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 2:31PM EDT
QUEBEC - A search of the computer belonging to the Quebec City mosque gunman reveals he looked up web pages about guns, Donald Trump and mass shooters before he killed six men in January 2017.
Alexandre Bissonnette also visited the website of the city's main mosque numerous times as well as its Facebook page in the days leading up to the shootings.
The Crown tabled a police report in court today during Bissonnette's sentencing hearing, which detailed the websites he visited before he stormed the mosque on Jan. 29, 2017.
Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty last month to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the shooting.
The gunman searched the web for information on mass killers including white supremacist Dylan Roof as well as Marc Lepine, the shooter in Montreal's 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre.
On the day of the killings, Bissonnette also looked up a Twitter message written the previous day by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who used the social platform to welcome refugees.
