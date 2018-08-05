

CTVNews.ca Staff





More than seven dozen heat warnings have been issued, as six provinces deal with sweltering temperatures.

At the time of writing, 94 heat warnings were in place across New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Ontario.

Residents in all provinces can expect temperatures in the mid-30s, with conditions feeling more like 40 C with the humidex, Environment Canada said on their website.

Overnight temperatures are not expected to drop below 18 C in many provinces, providing little respite from the sweltering conditions.

Overseas, Lisbon broke a 37-year-old record to notch its hottest temperature ever. Portugal's weather service said the capital reached 44 C (111.2 F) on Saturday afternoon, surpassing the city's previous record of 43 C (109.4 F) which was set in 1981.

New heat records were also set in 26 other locations around Portugal.