TORONTO -- A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $8,000 for a family devastated by a crash that killed four people, including two teenage girls and their grandfather.

The fundraiser, started by local councillor Frank Windsor, surpassed its goal of $5,000 within 21 hours of being posted.

The collision happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, on Route 380 near the town of Robert’s Arm, about 200 kilometres northwest of Gander, N.L.

Jason Roberts, mayor of Triton, N.L., says a 67-year-old local man had been driving his 14 and 16-year-old granddaughters home to Middle Arm after a weekend visit. He was known as a “quiet and generous” man.

The girls' 61-year-old grandmother was also in the vehicle. She remains in hospital in St. John's with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 63-year-old man, was also killed.

Roberts says the four sudden deaths have shaken the small community of 1,000.

"I think it's got everyone shocked, almost beyond belief," Roberts told the Canadian Press. "Everyone in town knows them. It's a loss."

A memorial service is being held Thursday.