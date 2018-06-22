

CTVNews.ca Staff





The nine-month investigation into the street gang known as the “Five Point Generalz” resulted in the largest single seizure of crime weapons in the city’s history, Toronto police said Friday.

Police say 60 handguns were seized as part of a single raid from someone police allege was trying to sell them to high-ranking gang members.

This is a breaking news update, please an older version below

Police in Toronto are expected to provide an update Friday on a nine-month investigation that resulted in the arrest of 70 people.

On Thursday, officers executed more than 50 search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area as part of “Project Patton,” an investigation into the Five Point Generalz street gang.

The raids included more than 800 officers from across the region. On top of the arrests, police seized a significant amount of firearms and narcotics.

In a news conference on Thursday, police said the gang is connected to alleged crime across the city, in the United States and the Caribbean.

Following the raids, Police Chief Mark Saunders did not offer details on what charges have been laid in the investigation, but did say Project Patton “dealt a significant blow to the hierarchy and operations of the Five Point Generalz.”

Deputy Police Chief Jim Ramer is expected to provide details on the charges the 70 alleged gang members face during a news conference on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Officers are also expected to display items seized from the raids.