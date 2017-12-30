

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of ice storms in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley has left more than 35,000 people without power and without an indication of when the electricity will be restored.

B.C. Hydro says the hardest-hit areas are in Abbotsford and Mission where two ice storms ravaged the areas Thursday and Friday. The storms have affected nearly 120,000 customers, the utility said on Twitter. As of Saturday morning, 82,000 customers have had their power restored while more than 36,000 were still waiting.

The icy conditions brought down trees and power lines in the Fraser Valley. Tanya Fish, a spokeswoman for B.C. Hydro, told CTV News Channel that frigid conditions have made it tough to get everyone back on the grid.

“These storms have caused extensive damage to our electrical systems,” she said. “Trees have actually been coated by a layer of ice, so that additional weight on the branches is actually causing them to break and fall on the power lines.”

“The progress has been unfortunately limited just due to the extremely challenging conditions.”

Fish says crews have been brought in from other regions to work to help with the restoration, although there is still no timeline as to when people can expect the power to return.

“We don’t have an estimated time to get all customers back,” said Fish. “We hope to have as many customers as possible back by later on today. Fortunately, the weather conditions here have been improving, so we’re hoping to make some good progress this morning.”

B.C. Hydro is reminding everyone to call 911 if they see a downed power line.

With files from The Canadian Press