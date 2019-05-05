Hundreds of cats were found in a Toronto apartment in what animal officials are calling a “perilous hoarding situation.”

Toronto Cat Rescue discovered more than 300 cats in a single apartment on Saturday. Toronto Animal Services helped the organization remove 70 of those cats.

“This is the second large cat hoarding situation we have been involved with in a month! It’s very important that this NOT continue,” Toronto Cat Rescue said in a statement on its website.

The felines are now in foster care and are said to be doing well. They will be spayed or neutered, and vaccinated before they’re put up for adoption.

In March, Toronto Cat Rescue was contacted after at least 105 cats were found inside a local home. Many of those cats needed to be treated for fleas, worms and fur loss.

The city allows a maximum of six cats in one home.