A playful pup born with just two legs and rescued from the streets of Iran has been taken in by Canadian carers who hope to give her a normal life with the help of prosthetics.

One-year-old Roo, who hops like a kangaroo, hence her name, also sits like a person as her two front legs never fully formed.

Now her foster owners hope turning Roo into a “tripod” will improve her quality of life.

“She’s a little bit slower than other dogs, but I think once she gets the prosthetic she’ll be flying,” Roo’s carer Julie Horncastle told CTV Vancouver Island.

The plan is for Roo to receive a prosthetic leg on her right front stump, but unfortunately the same process isn’t possible for her front left leg, which isn’t strong enough to support one.

“The doctor recommended that we start off with a pretty simple prosthetic, almost like a cane,” Horncastle said.

“So she can learn how to use it. We’re thinking she might be a little afraid of it at first ‘cause she’s never walked like a regular dog with four legs. I think she would have a great time as a tripod.”

Roo was taken in by the Horncastle family near Vancouver, B.C., in November last year, who set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $3,500 to help Roo get her prosthetic from Orthopets Vancouver. (link)

For the moment Roo, who can play catch and climb stairs, rides around in a bike cart.

The popular pup, who the Horncastles plan to adopt, also has an Instagram page with almost 100 followers.

“She’s a joy, I want to give her a normal puppy life,” Horncastle said.