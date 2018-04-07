

CTVNews.ca Staff





Support for the Humboldt Broncos and their families is pouring in after a bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a transport truck on a Saskatchewan highway, leaving 15 people dead and injuring another 14.

The accident occurred about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, late Friday afternoon. The RCMP confirmed 29 people were on the bus at the time of the accident.

By Saturday afternoon, there was a three-hour wait at a Saskatoon blood clinic with many people eager to donate to the victims. Staff said many of the donors were first-timers eager to help those hurt in the crash.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign, started by a resident of Humboldt, Sask. has raised more than $2 million to help players and their families cope with expenses, just 12 hours after coming online.

A photo tweeted early on Saturday showed three players holding hands while laying side-by-side in their hospital beds.

Derek Grayson and Nick bonding and healing in hospital pic.twitter.com/DzesIoT27B — R J patter (@rjpatter) April 7, 2018

The mother of former NHL player Colby Armstrong, who is originally from Saskatchewan, is offering a place to stay in Saskatoon to families impacted by the crash.

I am a hockey mom in Saskatoon. If you or family members need a place to stay or any other assistance please contact me. — Rosemary Armstrong (@RosieHMA) April 7, 2018

The Canalta Hotels chain is also offering free rooms on Saturday in Melfort, Humboldt and Martensville, so family members can stay near the victims of the accident who are in hospital.

If you know of a family member that's affected and needs to stay close by the hospitals - our hotels are available and we will take care of them. (No charge for tonight) Our #CanaltaCares team is ready in Melfort, Humboldt and Martensville (Saskatoon). #Humboldt #HumboldtStrong — Canalta Hotels (@CanaltaHotels) April 7, 2018

Jordan Gadsby of the Nipawin Apostolic Church said members of his community are coming together to support those in need.

“People just want to do something,” he told CTV News Channel. “We were getting phone calls from the local co-op and No Frills and daycares and our mayor, bringing food and bringing blankets for anybody that might need blankets.”

Gadsby said he has a spare room and guest house available for those impacted by the deadly crash.