

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Elections Newfoundland and Labrador says more than 21,000 people have cast ballots in the advance poll for next week's provincial election.

The total in Thursday's vote was 21,289 or just over six per cent of the 350,799 eligible voters in the province's 40 electoral districts.

The numbers are down slightly from the 2015 election when 21,406 votes were cast at advance polls.

Only one district saw more than 1,000 votes cast -- Topsail-Paradise -- were 1,150 of 10,375 eligible voters turned out.

Recent surveys by three different pollsters have reflected a high number of undecided voters, and they pointed to a general lack of enthusiasm for any party leader as one consistent factor.

The election is set for next Thursday.