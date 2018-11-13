

CTVNews.ca Staff





More than 20 people convicted of killing minors have spent time in Indigenous healing lodges since 2011, according to numbers released Tuesday by Public Safety Canada.

As of Sept. 23, 2018, there were 11 people living in Indigenous healing lodges who were convicted of first- or second-degree murder in the death of someone aged 18 or younger.

Earlier this fall, the transfer of Terri-Lynne McClintic to a healing lodge sparked public outrage. McClintic was convicted of killing eight-year-old Tori Stafford in 2009.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has since said he will tighten the rules around sending inmates to such facilities.

Conservatives were highly critical of the Liberals’ handling of the McClintic case. But according to data released Tuesday, seven people convicted of killing minors were transferred to healing lodges during the 2013-2014 fiscal year under the Harper government -- more than any number of transfers since.

Healing lodges offer a spiritual approach to justice and reconciliation in lower security settings than prisons. Offenders receive Indigenous language lessons as well as family, nature and vocational classes.

“Healing lodges are correctional facilities that incarcerate offenders,” Public Safety Canada said in a statement. “They have a record of successfully dealing with difficult cases and can be the right correctional approach for certain offenders.”

Here is the number of people held in healing lodges who were convicted of killing minors (figures in brackets show new transfers for that year):