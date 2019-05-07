

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- More than 150 firefighters battled an intense blaze at a Toronto high school on Tuesday, as crews worked to save parts of the historic building and evacuated residents of a neighbourhood to its south.

No injuries were reported at what was the second fire in as many days at the York Memorial Collegiate Institute but thick, heavy smoke filled the area.

More from CTV News Toronto: Massive fire at west-end Toronto high school

"We're doing our very best to bring this under control," Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a very challenging day and will be for some time."

The blaze was a six-alarm fire, prompting the highest level of response by the service, Pegg said. The intensity of the fire, coupled with strong winds blowing smoke into the surrounding neighbourhoods, made bringing the fire under control harder, he added.

The roof of the school had collapsed, Pegg said, but firefighters had worked to save its library, gymnasium and pool. The building's historic centre block, which contained a number of artifacts from the First World War, was heavily damaged, he said.

"The intensity and volume of the fire in the centre portion of the building has been very, very heavy over the course of the day," he said. "I would expect to see extreme amounts, extraordinary amounts of damage in that section."

Firefighters said they were called out to the high school at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, about 13 hours after they were called to a separate, earlier blaze at the building.

Crews were called to that first fire at 2:13 p.m. Monday and had it under control by 4:35 p.m. before declaring it put out in a few hours, the service said.

Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner said he's concerned the entire situation may be suspicious and noted that officers are investigating. The provincial Fire Marshal's office is also probing the blaze.

"With the first fire being suspicious, we have to look at the second fire and how that fire started," Taverner said. "There are concerns about the whole thing."

The heavy smoke from the fire prompted authorities to ask some people to leave their homes. A few residents, however, said they felt compelled to gather near the school to watch the firefighters in action.

Carolina Pineda, whose two children graduated from the school, said she was stunned.

The initial phase of evacuation will involve those buildings fronting on the south side of Eglinton between Trethewey and Bicknell. Additional TTC buses being brought in for shelter. If you are in the area, please move east of Trethewey or west of Bicknell. @Toronto_Fire pic.twitter.com/4bJbPhMvwt — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) May 7, 2019

"It's overwhelming to watch for me," she said, adding that the fire is a blow to the entire community. "But I had to come here. I had to see it."

Walter McNeil, who attended the school in the late 70s, said the building itself is a memorial to youth killed in the First World War.

"It's like a loss," he said. "If it's completely gone and they tear it down, it's like something missing out of the neighbourhood."

About 900 students along with staff left the school unhurt after Monday's fire and were sent to nearby George Harvey Collegiate Institute for Tuesday's classes, the Toronto District School Board said. But that school, along with two others, were evacuated later Tuesday as a precaution due to the heavy smoke in the area.

Student Mustafa Berhan, who stood watching crews work, said he and many of his fellow Grade 12 classmates had been looking forward to graduation but the fire has raised concerns about the end of term.

"I'm just really sad," he said. " Something like this, you can't really imagine it happening in a million years and when it does happen it's really devastating."

The school's principal, fighting tears, noted the historical significance of the building that first opened in 1929. She said the auditorium, which authorities said was involved in both fires, was a particularly important place.

"The auditorium was the reflection of that great sacrifice that we've done," said Donna Drummond. The school's website notes that the auditorium has stained glass windows, plaster columns and a mural dedicated as a Second World War memorial.

Two former principals of the school also arrived to express their shock about the fire.

"It's devastating," said Suzana Greenaway, a principal at the school from 2007 to 2017. "It's really hard to find the appropriate words to describe the emotions. "

David Drew, who attended the school beginning in 1959 and later became its principal from 1995 to 2001, also expressed his shock.

"It's heartbreaking," Drew said. "I loved the school."

Mayor John Tory offered support to first responders at the scene.

"It's very sad," he said. "This is a school that is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year."