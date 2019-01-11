Ottawa police are responding to what they described as a “serious” crash involving a bus at the Westboro station, which has left several people injured.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet from Ottawa police. Paramedics tell CTV News’ Annie Bergeron Oliver that the double decker bus struck a bus shelter.

They added that “several” people are injured.

Paramedics said it was too early to determine whether there were any fatalities.

Jeff Leiper, a city councillor, told CTV Ottawa’s Graham Richardson that more than a dozen people have been taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.

The Ottawa Hospital said in a tweet that its trauma centre is treating two patients in critical condition.

OC Transpo, which runs Ottawa’s public transit system, said in a tweet that buses are being detoured from the area in order to make it easier for emergency services to access the scene.

An eyewitness told CTV Ottawa that the bus appeared to be crowded at the time of the collision.

“I saw bodies flying out and it was pretty intense at the time,” the eyewitness said. “People were screaming. I saw two or three bodies flying through the windshield of the bus.”

More to come...