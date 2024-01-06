'More sweet than sour': New survey shows Canadians are optimistic entering 2024
After emerging out of a year of international conflict, wildfires and inflation, Canadians are welcoming 2024 with optimism.
That’s according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute, which found that a plurality of Canadians believe the good will outweigh the bad this year.
More than two in five surveyed Canadians (44 per cent) have an optimistic outlook for 2024, outnumbering the 40 per cent of respondents who expect “an average year,” according to Angus Reid.
Only 17 per cent of Canadian respondents felt the incoming year would be worse than previous years, Angus Reid said on their website.
The research firm found that 46 per cent of respondents believe they will see improvements in their physical health, while 39 per cent believe they will improve their mental health. Forty-one per cent believe they will improve their overall quality of life, according to the data.
Angus Reid noted that “sources of despair” include financial concern, with 20 per cent of respondents expecting their financial pressure to increase, and general stress, which 19 per cent of respondents voiced concern about.
The last of those was particularly troubling for younger Canadians, with more than one-quarter of respondents aged 18 to 34 saying they expect an increase in stress in 2024, doubling the 13 per cent of respondents older than 54 who say the same.
Money woes appeared to be tied to this fear of stress, Angus Reid reports. One quarter of respondents under the age of 35 said they expect their “personal financial situation to worsen in 2024.”
The new year negativity and optimism found in this data can be divided regionally. Angus Reid says “there are larger pockets of negativity on the east coast,” and that one quarter in Atlantic Canada “say they expect more bad than good from 2024, the most in the country.”
More than half of the respondents in Saskatchewan (52 per cent) see positive things coming for them in the new year, and slightly less than half of respondents in Quebec also “believe 2022 will offer more sweet than sour.”
METHODOLOGY
The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Dec. 15-19, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,516 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fatal New York bus crash: officials say most people on board were Canadian
Officials in New York say most of the 23 people on board a bus that crashed on U.S. Highway 87 Friday, leaving at least one person dead, were Canadian citizens.
New research method helps verify event mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament
Using a new technological method of measuring the magnetic field recorded in burnt bricks, researchers from four Israeli universities helped archeologists corroborate an event described in the Old Testament of the Bible: the conquest of the Philistine city of Gath by Hazael, King of Aram.
Crews searching for missing helicopter near Revelstoke, B.C.
A search is underway for a missing helicopter in the B.C. Interior.
Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes
Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.
U.S. officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
U.S. officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Senior Biden leaders, Pentagon officials unaware for days that U.S. defense secretary was hospitalized
Senior Biden administration leaders, top Pentagon officials and members of Congress were unaware for days that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized since Monday, U.S. officials said Saturday, as questions swirled about his condition and the secrecy surrounding it.
Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max after a plane suffers a gaping hole in its side
Boeing faces new scrutiny about the safety of its best-selling plane after federal officials announced the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes on Saturday, following a harrowing flight in which an Alaska Airlines jetliner was left with a gaping hole in its side.
11-year-old killed in Iowa school shooting remembered as a joyful boy who loved soccer and singing
Ahmir Jolliff dashed out of his home in Perry Thursday morning, eager to see his friends on the first day back to school after winter break.
Toronto
-
Two people dead following house fire in Thornhill
Two people have died in a fire that broke out at a residence in Thornhill. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement warning of snowfall in GTA
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of “accumulating snowfall" in Toronto.
-
'Not a lot you can fight,' Toronto mayor says of rule preventing drivers from taking speeding tickets to court
Toronto’s mayor says she supports a recommendation that would strip drivers of their ability to fight speeding tickets issued by cameras in provincial court.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues icy, slippery roads advisory in Ottawa
Icy and slippery roads are in the forecast for Ottawa following a weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.
-
One dead in fire at Kanata seniors' residence
Ottawa police have confirmed that one person has died after a fire broke out in a seniors' residence in Kanata late Friday night.
-
Pembroke, Ont. community pool closed until at least fall 2024
The City of Pembroke has closed its Kinsmen community pool for safety reasons.
Barrie
-
Ice fishers are holding out in Simcoe County amid near-record-low ice levels
While fishing huts are a common sight this time of year along Lake Simcoe, the nearly record-low ice levels have some winter anglers asking when they might see any.
-
Charges laid after fiery fail-to-remain crash in Gravenhurst on New Year's Eve
A Gravenhurst man is facing charges after the driver of a vehicle fled from a crash in Gravenhurst overnight on New Year's Eve.
-
OPP officers cleared of wrongdoing in arrest of man in Shelburne
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared two officers in Shelburne of wrongdoing in relation to an arrest in Shelburne that saw a man suffer broken ribs last September.
Kitchener
-
Personal injury lawyer advocates for safer roads following multiple pedestrian collisions
The number of collisions involving pedestrians in Waterloo Region is raising concerns about safety on the streets.
-
The Ring’s Wedding Expo stops in Kitchener for the weekend
The Ring’s KW Wedding Expo kicked off Saturday and is the perfect place for anyone planning to tie the knot.
-
Search for suspect in Cambridge shooting continues
The search continues for the person, or persons, who fired multiple gunshots into a Cambridge townhome early Friday morning.
London
-
Vigil held for Corunna woman found dead on New Year's Eve 2020
A vigil is being held Saturday evening at City Hall in Sarnia to remember Cheryl VanHuizen.
-
London Lightning return home as members of new Basketball Super League
The London Lightning are back at home as they play their first home game as a member of the new Basketball Super League (BSL)
-
Revamped Forest City Velodrome reopens
The Forest City Velodrome has climbed back from the brink
Windsor
-
Downtown Windsor BIA supports street cleanup program with further funding
Gord Stevens is among the workers who are paid by Leonard’s House to clean the streets of downtown Windsor, as part of the Good Neighbour Service Program. The Downtown Windsor BIA says it has boosted funding to the program.
-
-
RIDE Campaign results in hundreds of charges during the holiday season
The festive season didn't produce happy results on provincial roads
Montreal
-
Michael Dugas-Farcy, 32, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of partner
Michael Dugas-Farcy, 32, was charged on Saturday with second-degree murder in the death of his partner Chloe Lauzon-Rivard, 29, in Granby, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
-
Another deadly house fire in Quebec; 6 dead since 2024 began
Yet another residential fire has claimed a life in Quebec, bringing the total deaths to six since Jan. 3.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, January 6, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock with anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen above.
Atlantic
-
A portion of Highway 101 was shut down following a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon
Greenwich Fire Department say there’s been a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 101 between exits 10 and exit 11.
-
Calls for power in Dartmouth, N.S., homeless encampment ignite debate
As bitter cold weather looms over Halifax, some people call for more Halifax tent encampments to receive electricity.
-
N.B. woman seriously injured after assault
RCMP are requesting the poublic’s assistance after a woman was found seriously injured in Esgenoopetitj First Nation, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s time to step up’: St. Norbert residents renew calls for preservation of Lemay Forest
Those living in Winnipeg’s St. Norbert neighbourhood may be one step closer to finding out what the future holds for Lemay Forest.
-
U.S. officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
U.S. officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
-
Woman dies after Reenders collision: Police
An elderly woman is dead after a traffic collision in Kildonan Crossing Friday.
Calgary
-
Arson unit investigating as 2-alarm fire burns multi-family units in Sage Hill
An investigation is underway into a two-alarm fire early Saturday in Sage Hill.
-
Travis Konecny scores short-handed goal as Philadelphia Flyers top the Calgary Flames 3-2
Travis Konecny snapped a third-period tie with a short-handed goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers stopped a four-game slide with a spirited 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
-
Road rage incident near Beiseker results in charges against Drumheller man as 80-year-old hospitalized
A Drumheller resident faces multiple charges after getting into an altercation with an 80-year-old man in Beiseker early Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Sixth Edmonton encampment torn down downtown Saturday
Another Edmonton encampment was taken down by city officials and police Saturday.
-
Local business commissions artwork celebrating Albertan's 'journey of struggle'
A Sherwood Park business has added some supersized artwork to show its appreciation for others.
-
'It's unfortunate': Vaccination rates droop during Alberta's worst flu season in years
Alberta is around halfway through flu season but has already seen more cases than the entire 2023 season.
Vancouver
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 3rd shooting in 3 days in Coquitlam
A third shooting in as many days left a man with life-threatening injuries in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon.
-
Community leaders, RCMP host forum on extortion plots targeting South Asian businesses
Members of Surrey's South Asian business community gathered Saturday to listen to community leaders, politicians and RCMP discuss a recent string of extortion attempts and shootings.
-
'We're very optimistic moving forward': North Shore mountains get fresh dump of snow
Mount Seymour reopened Saturday with a fresh layer of powder to ring in the new year.
Politics
-
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
Health
-
Living near nature can improve mental and physical health in older adults, study finds
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
Sci-Tech
-
What we expect to learn about UFOs in 2024
From an official Canadian report to a new Pentagon UFO chief, this is what we expect to learn about unidentified flying objects in 2024.
-
New research method helps verify event mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament
Using a new technological method of measuring the magnetic field recorded in burnt bricks, researchers from four Israeli universities helped archeologists corroborate an event described in the Old Testament of the Bible: the conquest of the Philistine city of Gath by Hazael, King of Aram.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
Entertainment
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.
-
Toronto-based director of Mickey Mouse horror film: 'We kind of shook the world'
A Canadian horror director is riding a wave of viral buzz for turning Disney's most famous character into a gruesome slasher flick.
-
Pedro Pascal, Melanie Lynskey, the Obamas among nominees at creative arts Emmy Awards
Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey are up for two of the most coveted Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, but both are also among this weekend's nominees at the creative arts Emmys.
Business
-
A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids' use of social media
A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.
-
PepsiCo products are being pulled from some grocery stores in Europe over price hikes
Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in it stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
Lifestyle
-
With banku and jollof rice, Ghanaian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record
A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year's Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking -- an attempt being cheered on and widely celebrated in this West African nation.
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
Sports
-
Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
-
Meet some of the new inductees of the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame
The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame announced its third class of inductees this week and here are just some of the 'outstanding' teams and individuals being recognized.
-
Hope abounds for the NFL's final four as Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars eye elusive Super Bowl
Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville -- the NFL's final four, if you will -- are the last remaining teams to never make a Super Bowl. They're far from favorites yet still in contention to end their droughts as the playoffs near.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches
Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday.