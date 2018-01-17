

CTVNews.ca Staff





The number of stalking incidents in Canada decreased over a 10-year period, but technology has changed the way victims are stalked, according to a new Statistics Canada report.

The report, published Wednesday, looked at the prevalence of stalking, as reported by victims, across Canada between 2004 and 2014.

It found that stalking incidents decreased from nine per cent to six per cent during that period. However, many people were receiving unwanted emails, texts or messages through social media, which represented 28 per cent of all forms of stalking in 2014.

Meanwhile, the number of victims who reported being stalked with “repeated, silent or obscene” phone calls decreased by 16 per cent, to 31 per cent in 2014.

StatsCan said that 62 per cent of stalking victims were female, and nearly half were between the ages of 15 and 34.

“Even after many other factors associated with a risk of violent victimization were considered, sex and age remained key risk factors for being a victim of stalking,” the report said.

Stalkers are usually males known to the victim, and 70 per cent of victims said they were stalked by someone they knew.

Among StatCan’s other findings: