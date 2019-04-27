

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- It's shaping up to be another anxious weekend for flood-weary communities in Eastern Canada, with more rain in the forecast for an area stretching from cottage country north of Toronto, all the way to the Acadian Peninsula.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities across the expansive flood zone have declared states of emergency, prompting the federal government to deploy hundreds of soldiers to help with sandbagging and other relief operations.

Officials estimate the Ottawa River will rise nearly a metre over the next few days, well above its peak in a 2017 flood that was thought to have been a once-in-a-century event.

Rising river levels forced the closure Saturday morning of a heavily travelled bridge onto the Island of Montreal. Quebec's Transport Department announced it was closing the Galipeault Bridge, a western access to Montreal along Highway 20.

The department said in a statement that the closure is for an indefinite period. Traffic is being diverted to another bridge farther north, but the statement asked motorists to avoid the area.

A close eye is also being kept on a hydroelectric dam, on a tributary of the Ottawa River between Ottawa and Montreal, that's at risk of failing. Water at the Chute-Bell dam has reached levels expected to occur every 1,000 years, but Hydro-Quebec says it's confident the structure is solid.

Meantime, the Saint John River has been receding in Fredericton, where parts of the downtown core were underwater this week, but it's feared the rain this weekend will reverse that.

In southern Manitoba, the rising Red River has forced some road closures and a small number of evacuations but earlier predictions for major flooding between the U.S. border and Winnipeg haven't come to pass.